AEW Dynamite Opened With Over 1 Million Viewers This Week

AEW introduced a giant present to the Memphis space this week. They ended up trouncing WWE NXT within the rankings as nicely.

Dynamite opened with Kenny Omega & Hangman Web page vs Non-public Occasion. This match garnered 1,013,000 viewers in response to the Wrestling Observer E-newsletter.

NXT opened up with 818,000 viewers. When the two-hour rankings have been taken tallied, AEW Dynamite pulled in 947,000 viewers with WWE NXT incomes 721,000 viewers.

As soon as AEW went off the air at 10:00 PM EST, NXT gained 195,000 viewers for the ending of the principle occasion of their overrun.

Latest information confirmed that AEW Dynamite truly averages 1.2 million viewers every week. These numbers have been reached when taking a look at viewers’ 7-day habits.