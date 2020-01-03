AEW Dynamite Pulls Impressive Viewership To Start 2020

AEW Dynamite aired a stay present on January 1st, however WWE NXT didn’t. The Wednesday Evening Wars nonetheless carried over into 2020.

Showbuzz Day by day experiences that AEW Dynamite drew 967,000 viewers this week. WWE NXT introduced in 548,000 with their episode on the USA Community.

AEW Dynamite wasn’t on the air final week. TNT aired their yearly “A Christmas Story” marathon. NXT drew a 831,000 viewers on Christmas Day with a pre-taped episode.

This week NXT additionally introduced a pre-taped present to the USA Community as they introduced their Yr Finish Awards. AEW Dynamite aired a stay present from Day by day’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The final week the 2 exhibits went head-to-head on December 18th, NXT pulled 795,000 viewers in opposition to AWE Dynamite who closed out 2019 with a viewership of 683,000