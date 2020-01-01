AEW Dynamite Results – January 1, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ outcomes for AEW Dynamite, the primary Dynamite of 2020!

After per week lengthy break, AEW returns on New 12 months’s Day with an action-packed episode. Cody will probably be in motion tonight in opposition to Darby Allin. This marks the second time the 2 have fought in AEW however tonight Cody can have the Enforcer, Arn Anderson in his nook. Can Cody get again heading in the right direction earlier than going through MJF in February? We discover out tonight!

Elsewhere tonight, Riho defends her Ladies’s Championship in opposition to Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker in a Deadly Four-Means, Kenny Omega will workforce with The Younger Bucks to face The Lucha Bros and PAC in a six-man tag match, Sammy Guevara faces Dustin Rhodes, and Jon Moxley will face Trent.

AEW seems to start out 2020 on the best foot, and it must be a enjoyable present.