AEW Dynamite Results – January 8, 2020

Kris Statlander, the alien, will get her shot at Riho’s AEW Girls’s Championship tonight. Final week Riho defended her title in a Deadly Four-Manner, however was badly overwhelmed after the match by Nyla Rose. Riho is unlikely to be 100% tonight as she battles the spectacular Kris Statlander, who could or could not have The Nightmare Collective in her nook.

Different matches tonight embrace Christopher Daniels Vs. Sammy Guevara, Hangman Web page & Kenny Omega Vs. Personal Get together, the Lucha Bros Vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes, and Jurassic Specific battling Finest Mates. So it’s set to be a tag group heavy episode of AEW, that are often my least favorite – I do know I’m the minority.

Nonetheless there are two massive segments deliberate for tonight, by which Cody and Jon Moxley reply their respective affords laid forth by MJF and Chris Jericho.

