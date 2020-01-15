AEW Expands Television Deal With TNT — Second Weekly Show Coming

AEW Dynamite is clearly making TNT very glad. They only prolonged their partnership for one more 4 years. There’s additionally a brand new collection on the way in which so as to add one other evening of All Elite Wrestling motion to TNT’s weekly lineup.

The corporate revealed immediately that AEW and TNT have agreed to maintain AEW Dynamite on TNT till 2023. In a press launch despatched out by the corporate, they had been glad to announce an extension of their tv deal.

WarnerMedia introduced immediately an expanded relationship with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the groundbreaking new wrestling league that has already redefined wrestling with resounding success after only some months. WarnerMedia has prolonged their deal for AEW: DYNAMITE, a high 20 new cable unscripted collection, by means of 2023. As well as, the events have agreed to launch one other evening of AEW motion, providing extra of the followers’ favourite wrestlers, with a second present straight-to-series.

They didn’t specify what sort of new collection can be coming, however a second present is within the pipeline. All Elite Wrestling is simply getting began and this announcement additional proves it.