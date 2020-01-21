News TV SHOWS

AEW Fan Vandalizes WWE NXT Advertisement On NYC Subway

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE thought that it could be an amazing concept to place some ads for NXT within the New York Metropolis Subway system. They didn’t account for AEW followers having their very own concepts.

The phrase may be getting out that NXT is on the USA Community. What they most likely didn’t anticipate was that this might spark an NYC version of the Wednesday Evening Wars.

Somebody spray painted “AEW BE ELITE TNT TNT” on the poster for NXT. You may take a look at the graffiti under. This explicit incident came about on the 182 & Grand Station.

Which means that an AEW fan was strolling round NYC with spray paint they usually occurred to return throughout this commercial. Or, they noticed the commercial and went to go fetch their paint. Both means, it undoubtedly reveals intent.

View image on Twitter



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment