AEW Fan Vandalizes WWE NXT Advertisement On NYC Subway

WWE thought that it could be an amazing concept to place some ads for NXT within the New York Metropolis Subway system. They didn’t account for AEW followers having their very own concepts.

The phrase may be getting out that NXT is on the USA Community. What they most likely didn’t anticipate was that this might spark an NYC version of the Wednesday Evening Wars.

Somebody spray painted “AEW BE ELITE TNT TNT” on the poster for NXT. You may take a look at the graffiti under. This explicit incident came about on the 182 & Grand Station.

Which means that an AEW fan was strolling round NYC with spray paint they usually occurred to return throughout this commercial. Or, they noticed the commercial and went to go fetch their paint. Both means, it undoubtedly reveals intent.