AEW Gets Assistance From NBA Legend

AEW is coming to Atlanta on February 19th. This Atlanta present will see the first-ever metal cage match in AEW between Cody and Wardlow. Simply in case they wanted some assist filling the State Farm Enviornment an NBA legend helps out.

Cody Rhodes tweeted out a query asking if AEW will be capable of fill the Atlanta venue on February 19th. Then legendary NBA baller Dominique Wilkins chimed in as he quote retweeted Cody whereas saying:

Hey I’ll assist my man Cody Rhodes AEW State Farm Enviornment True To Atlanta and I do know Killer Mike will.

It appears like AEW goes to get quite a lot of love from Atlanta after they roll into Atlanta.