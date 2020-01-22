AEW In Heavy Talks With Former NJPW Champion

AEW may very well be signing a former IWGP United States Champion. Lance Archer is reportedly speaking very severely with All Elite Wrestling.

Sports activities Illustrated experiences that AEW and Lance Archer are in “high-level talks.” He’s nonetheless working for NJPW, however as we beforehand reported he’s on a per tour settlement.

A number of sources near AEW confirmed that Archer is in high-level talks with the corporate. He’s at present scheduled to New Japan’s tour of america, which begins Friday in Tampa and runs by way of Feb. 1 in Atlanta.

Lance Archer turns 43 this month, however he’s nonetheless in nice form. We’ll should see what occurs subsequent, however AEW’s new TimeWarner settlement might have given them the religion to open their checkbook again up and begin signing new stars.