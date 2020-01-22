News TV SHOWS

AEW In Heavy Talks With Former NJPW Champion

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

AEW may very well be signing a former IWGP United States Champion. Lance Archer is reportedly speaking very severely with All Elite Wrestling.

Sports activities Illustrated experiences that AEW and Lance Archer are in “high-level talks.” He’s nonetheless working for NJPW, however as we beforehand reported he’s on a per tour settlement.

A number of sources near AEW confirmed that Archer is in high-level talks with the corporate. He’s at present scheduled to New Japan’s tour of america, which begins Friday in Tampa and runs by way of Feb. 1 in Atlanta.

Lance Archer turns 43 this month, however he’s nonetheless in nice form. We’ll should see what occurs subsequent, however AEW’s new TimeWarner settlement might have given them the religion to open their checkbook again up and begin signing new stars.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment