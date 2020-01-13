AEW Likely Making ‘Big Plays’ For WWE Superstars Soon

WWE has a couple of Superstars who’ve contracts which might be ticking down and no new ink has dried on a deal. The Revival and Matt Hardy spring to thoughts first and AEW may very well be calling them when it’s authorized to take action.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned Marty Scurll’s new take care of ROH. He didn’t signal with All Elite Wrestling, however maintains hope that the 2 corporations will be capable of work collectively.

There are a couple of “key guys” to look at that AEW is likely to be making large performs for very quickly.

“We’ve got you know, the other free agents, Luke Harper and I’m sure he will have offers from AEW and ROH and possibly New Japan. Matt Hardy will be early March and The Revival I believe will be April. So, it could be AEW not making a big play for some of these guys because they’re going to make big plays for other of these guys, or maybe they’re not gonna make big plays and ROH will be able to get some of these guys. It’s gonna be in the next couple months, those are the key guys to watch in the next couple of months.”

This may very well be a really attention-grabbing yr for AEW. They’re nonetheless finishing their roster as late signings are added. We’ll simply need to see occupies the All Elite Wrestling roster web page when all the pieces is claimed and carried out.

