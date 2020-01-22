AEW Likely To Edit Major Issues From Main Event Of Dynamite This Week

AEW held Dynamite from the Chris Jericho Cruise this week. A variety of issues went down together with some issues which can be prone to be edited out of the present.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the manufacturing tousled and put Moxley’s video bundle on the display throughout Pac’s entrance. They needed to re-film that portion, however then issues acquired even stranger because the match carried on.

“Moxley — this is where it started getting weird — Moxley took a bump and he’s laying in the corner and Pac starts to climb to the top of the rope and Moxley suddenly just does like a 180 spin and everybody watching is like ‘What the hell did he do that for?’ Pac just keeps climbing and goes for a 450 and Moxley gets the knees up for a cradle and then they keep doing stuff.” “So after that they do a couple of spots and both guys are down. Pac starts talking to the referee for a long time. Then the referee goes over and talks to Moxley for a long time. They’re just talking, talking, talking and laying on the mat. Then they go outside and they’re clinching and just talking, talking, talking. So, something happened in this match which I presume nobody is gonna see and I don’t know what it was. There was a four-minute period in this match where they were just talking and they didn’t know what the hell they were gonna do and I don’t know why.” “Also, during this match as they started wrestling one of the cruise ships next to us starts to come in.”

Dave Meltzer stated that “these fans were furious.” The followers began chanting “F*ck your boat.” That is going to probably be part of the present except they mute it.

Followers on the Chris Jericho Cruise didn’t need one other cruise ship wanting over to see the match that they paid to see. This apparently obtained a response from Pac the place he didn’t appear to grasp why the followers had been chanting about one thing aside from the #1 contenders match within the ring.

