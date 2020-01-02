AEW Locking Stars Into Longer Contracts

AEW has fairly just a few nice performers on their roster. Additionally they know the temptation that different professional wrestling firms can present to entice these stars to go away.

WWE has been signing all of their Superstars to 5 yr offers after they can. Rey Mysterio is the one latest contract to notice that was shorter than three years. After all, Brock Lesnar is all the time going to be an exception.

AEW is now signing some stars to even longer offers. Mike Johnson commented on PW Insider Elite audio that MJF did a radio interview in Lengthy Island the place he mentioned that AEW tore up his unique deal and gave him a five-year contract.

“Khan’s already looking at is like it’s going to be around because MJF did an interview, I think in Long Island where he said they ripped up his original deal and he signed a five year deal. They’re definitely starting to lock some talents into longer term contracts.”

AEW is planning for the longer term, however the honeymoon section is over. 2020’s debut episode from Each day’s Place was a terrific instance of the sort of present they should proceed presenting. It looks as if they don’t have any plans for the longer term besides to hold on.

When you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information