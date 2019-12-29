AEW Makes List For Top Copyright Filings In 2019

All Elite Wrestling opened their doorways in 2019 and that meant that they wanted to lock down quite a lot of names. They went to the copyright workplace so usually that they made a powerful record.

AEW filed for 153 emblems in 2019. That’s simply two lower than Google. They nonetheless filed for extra emblems than Apple who registered 141.

WWE didn’t make the record in any respect. Then once more, they didn’t must safe an organization’s price of emblems. It’s unclear if those Cody Rhodes filed are included in AEW’s filings, however it stands to purpose in the event that they did.

You’ll be able to take a look at the record of high trademark filings under due to Wrestlenomics. We’ll should see if AEW makes this record subsequent 12 months.