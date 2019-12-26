AEW Not Airing Live Dynamite From Chris Jericho Cruise

AEW has a number of plans in retailer for 2020. One thrilling episode will happen from the Chris Jericho Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea, nevertheless it received’t be reside.

Dave Meltzer famous on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW is planning on holding Dynamite on Tuesday on the week of the Jericho Cruise. It was famous that the web isn’t superb on the boat both.

There’ll apparently be three hours of wrestling each night time on the boat aside from Tuesday. They are going to be holding a two hour Dynamite taping to air the subsequent night time on TNT.

We’ll should see what sort of spoilers make it off the cruise ship within the meantime. The cruise is offered out and set for January 20th by means of the 24th.