AEW Presumably Signing Former WWE Superstar Soon

WWE doesn’t launch very many individuals anymore, however they not too long ago lower a couple of Superstars unfastened. Luke Harper was let go from WWE months after he requested his launch from the corporate. Now he’s Brodie Lee as soon as once more and exhibiting up at hockey video games with Sammy Guevara.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned Brodie Lee’s present scenario. The previous Luke Harper might have some choices obtainable for him, however AEW looks as if the logical alternative at the moment.

“I have assumed from further back than I should probably say that he’s going to end up in AEW. I don’t know that. I just read the tea leaves because I know he’s underutilized in WWE and then Vince pretty much, you know. I mean Vince pretty much buried him in April.” “He went public about wanting to get out and I asked people in the company and one of them told me flat-out ‘He’s making the right move. Vince just doesn’t see it in him. He might be the only one who doesn’t see it in him so he needs to leave.’”

Meltzer mentioned for a man like Brodie Lee leaving WWE his choices appear to be AEW or New Japan Professional Wrestling. AEW wants massive males and Brodie Lee may very well be an ideal match.

Jon Moxley was in a position to do each which Brodie Lee would possibly be capable to do as properly. If AEW has a working relationship with NJPW that might undoubtedly make issues simpler.

