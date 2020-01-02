AEW Production Truck Trolled Hangman Page Again On Dynamite This Week

Adam “Hangman” Web page entered into AEW with the concept he could be a prime man. He was in an enormous match, however misplaced the AEW World Title. Since then he’s had bother discovering his footing. Now it seems he’s at odds with The Elite.

Web page confirmed up in Jacksonville and he had a cup of beer with him. It was fairly obvious that the manufacturing truck knew he was intoxicated. So, they let everybody learn about it.

“HAS BEEN DRINKING” appeared over Web page’s title within the graphic they flashed on the display screen. Lots of people received a kick out of this one.

This isn’t the primary time that the AEW manufacturing truck trolled Hangman. They put a very unusual Vacation message on his graphic the week earlier than Christmas.