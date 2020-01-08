AEW Releases Rankings After Records Reset

AEW releases their weekly rankings each Wednesday morning now. This can be a change from final yr’s custom of releasing them each Friday.

Jon Moxley is poised to face Chris Jericho for the AEW Title. He has a wide selection to make as Le Champion made Mox an enormous supply to hitch the Inside Circle. Moxley has turned down hundreds of thousands of earlier than so he would possibly do it once more.

Moxley tops the boys’s prime 5 record that AEW launched. That ought to come as no huge shock.

Kris Statlander is within the primary spot within the feminine rankings. It’s notable that everybody went again all the way down to Zero-Zero. With an AEW Girls’s World Title match scheduled for subsequent week in opposition to Riho it solely is smart that Statlander is on prime of the ladies’s rankings.

Additionally, you will see that Proud n Highly effective are the number one ranked tag crew in AEW. 2020 could possibly be a really huge yr for Santana and Ortiz.