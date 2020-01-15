News TV SHOWS

AEW Releases Rankings Before Bash At The Beach

January 15, 2020
AEW is holding a giant episode of Dynamite tonight. Bash At The Seaside is coming again as a particular episode of Dynamite on TNT. Let’s see who’s on prime going into the large present.

The corporate launched their prime 5 rankings and there’s a lot to absorb. Jon Moxley is sitting on prime of the singles rankings with Cody Rhodes at #2. That is attention-grabbing since Cody can by no means compete for the AEW World Title once more. Kenny Omega and Pac are within the #three and #four spots respectively with yearly data of Zero-Zero as Sammy Guevara is sitting at 2-Zero within the #5 spot.

The ladies’s division sees the highest three spots going to stars with Zero-1 data. Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander maintain down the highest spots in that order.

The tag workforce division has Proud n Highly effective, The Younger Bucks, and Finest Mates within the 1, 2, and three spots with Zero-Zero data. It’s a brand new 12 months and AEW is simply getting began with 2020 so these data will definitely change.



