News TV SHOWS

AEW Releases Weekly Rankings Before Chris Jericho Cruise Episode Of Dynamite

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

It’s Wednesday which suggests one other set of weekly rankings is out from AEW. This week’s rankings are further particular as a result of they already filmed Dynamite this week.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite spoilers from the Chris Jericho Cruise.

The boys’s rankings see Jon Moxley on high as soon as once more. Pac is within the #2 spot and the 2 will battle tonight on AEW Dynamite in a #1 contenders match. The winner of that match will face AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution on February 29th.

Riho continues to be the AEW Girls’s World Champion. She has some robust competitors on the horizon as Nyla Rose holds down the highest spot on this week’s rankings. Hikaru Shida is #2 whereas Kris Statlander is within the #three spot.

The AEW World Tag Workforce Titles are an attention-grabbing factor to take a look at this week. We’re not going to spoil something, however Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Web page are within the high spot in these rankings for a purpose as #1 contenders.

View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter
View image on Twitter



Increase goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment