AEW Releases Weekly Rankings Before Chris Jericho Cruise Episode Of Dynamite

It’s Wednesday which suggests one other set of weekly rankings is out from AEW. This week’s rankings are further particular as a result of they already filmed Dynamite this week.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite spoilers from the Chris Jericho Cruise.

The boys’s rankings see Jon Moxley on high as soon as once more. Pac is within the #2 spot and the 2 will battle tonight on AEW Dynamite in a #1 contenders match. The winner of that match will face AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution on February 29th.

Riho continues to be the AEW Girls’s World Champion. She has some robust competitors on the horizon as Nyla Rose holds down the highest spot on this week’s rankings. Hikaru Shida is #2 whereas Kris Statlander is within the #three spot.

The AEW World Tag Workforce Titles are an attention-grabbing factor to take a look at this week. We’re not going to spoil something, however Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Web page are within the high spot in these rankings for a purpose as #1 contenders.