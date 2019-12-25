News TV SHOWS

AEW Reveals First Date In Big Market

December 25, 2019
1 Min Read

All Elite Wrestling made 2019 a giant 12 months, however they aren’t stopping as they go into 2020.

The corporate simply revealed that they’re coming to New Jersey for the primary time. It is a huge deal and March 25th will in all probability have a loaded present on the Prudential Middle.

Newark, NJ! #AEWDynamite is coming!

Wednesday, March 25th @prucenter

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan 24th & begin at $25!

Examine http://www.AEWTIX.com  for full ticket and pricing particulars.

MJF replied again saying that he “Can’t wait to have a crowd filled to the brim with guys named Vinny,Paul,Franky,Marco, Alessandro, Giuseppe, Flavio, Luca, Giovanni, Roberto, Andrea, Stefano, Angelo, Francesco, Mario and Luigi.”

JERSEY?!?!?

Oh goodie.

Can’t wait to have a crowd stuffed to the brim with guys named Vinny,Paul,Franky,Marco, Alessandro, Giuseppe, Flavio, Luca, Giovanni, Roberto, Andrea, Stefano, Angelo, Francesco, Mario and Luigi. https://t.co/tmu8iRBr3H

— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 25, 2019



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment