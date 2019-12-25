AEW Reveals First Date In Big Market

All Elite Wrestling made 2019 a giant 12 months, however they aren’t stopping as they go into 2020.
The corporate simply revealed that they’re coming to New Jersey for the primary time. It is a huge deal and March 25th will in all probability have a loaded present on the Prudential Middle.
Newark, NJ! #AEWDynamite is coming!
Wednesday, March 25th @prucenter
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan 24th & begin at $25!
Examine http://www.AEWTIX.com for full ticket and pricing particulars.
MJF replied again saying that he “Can’t wait to have a crowd filled to the brim with guys named Vinny,Paul,Franky,Marco, Alessandro, Giuseppe, Flavio, Luca, Giovanni, Roberto, Andrea, Stefano, Angelo, Francesco, Mario and Luigi.”
