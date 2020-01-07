AEW Selling ‘Has Been Drinking’ Shirt For Adam Hangman Page

AEW likes to have lots of enjoyable. Cody Rhodes stated that their focus is enjoyable and this new merch reveals it.

Hangman Web page confirmed up on AEW Dynamite final week with a beer in his hand. It stated “Has been drinking” over his identify once they confirmed a graphic on the display as effectively.

Now AEW has launched a brand new Hangman Web page shirt that could be standard with individuals who identical to to drink. A t-shirt that claims “Has been drinking” with an arrow pointing up is now on the market on AEW’s official retailer.

“Come on, you gotta be kidding me,” Web page tweeted out together with a picture of his new merchandise. He gained’t suppose it’s a joking matter when these merchandise royalties are available.