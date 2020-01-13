News TV SHOWS

AEW Signs Former Impact World Champion

January 13, 2020
AEW simply added to their firm in an enormous method as they give the impression of being to deepen their roster. Now they’ve Brian Cage below contract.

SoCal Uncensored stories that AEW has signed Brian Cage to a contract. He appeared on the Onerous To Kill pay-per-view the place he was shortly squashed by RVD earlier than rolling out of the ring.

Cage went to the again with a bloody face after taking two chair pictures to the face from Rob Van Dam. Click on right here for our full Impression Wrestling Onerous To Kill outcomes.

It seems that he was a free agent and now he has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

There was no be aware about when Cage might be debuting for All Elite Wrestling.



Increase goes the dynamite!

