AEW Star Santana Sends Touching Tribute After Father Passes Away

I nonetheless really feel like none of that is actual. I nonetheless really feel such as you’re going to name and inform me this was certainly one of your fucked up jokes that you simply cherished to play. However the fact is, none of that’s going to occur. The reality is, that I’ve to dwell this unlucky actuality on a regular basis for the remainder of my life. I like you with each inch of my existence. I’m grateful in your love, steering, and delightful reminiscences that’ll even be with me for the remainder of my life. I’m blessed to know that I made you happy with the person I turned. Not solely would you inform me each probability you bought, but additionally everybody you spoke to. That’s all they’d say. How extremely proud you have been of me. You have been the neatest, funniest, most brutally trustworthy particular person I do know. You pulled no punches. You stated it like it’s. Which is one thing very uncommon to search out On this world. I promise to hold in your legacy and proceed to make you the proudest dad EVER. I’ll proceed to take my life and profession to heights I by no means knew potential. I’ll at all times carry your title with the upmost pleasure and respect. Dad, you might be and can at all times be my hero. Regardless of being blind, nobody noticed the world as clear as you. All I ask is to please proceed guiding me and giving me power. I survived these previous 2 weeks due to you. As a result of I felt you by my aspect each step of the best way. However there’s nonetheless an extended highway forward and I NEED you. Nana wants you. Proceed shining your gentle on us Pa. For that gentle is what’s going to information us through the remainder of our lives. I like you. I cherish you. I promise you. I’ll ALWAYS make you PROUD. Sleep in everlasting peace, Papi.