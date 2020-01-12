AEW Star Selling Ring Gear For Australian Fires

The fires are nonetheless blazing in Australia and specialists say a billion animals have died to this point. The lack of habitat and human lives solely provides to the horrible harm all of the smoke is doing to the already fragile ecosystem. They need assistance and loads of persons are pitching in.

Cody Rhodes is promoting a particular t-shirt for the Australian fires. That throwback design quickly turned the #1 promoting shirt at Professional Wrestling Tees. Now Allie is getting in on the motion.

Allie is a heel now as The Bunny in AEW. Since she’s already turned heel she doesn’t want her authentic AEW babyface ring gear. So, she is promoting it for charity.

You guys know the Bunny loves the animals, & many have been misplaced to the fires in Australia This pink gear from Struggle For The Fallen is up on the market at http://DemonXBunny.com -> the funds will then be despatched to @WIRES_NSW – animal rescue.

The AEW star is promoting her pink AEW gear for $1,000. All proceeds will go to assist the disaster attributable to the Australian fires. This is identical gear she wore at Struggle For The Fallen in opposition to Brandi Rhodes.