AEW Star Shanna On ‘More Nasty Stuff’ Tessa Blanchard Did In Japan

Tessa Blanchard has the most important match of her profession tomorrow night time at Affect Wrestling’s Laborious To Kill pay-per-view. She made a whole lot of headlines in the present day, however not the sort she ever needed to seek out herself on.

Accusations had been made by Sienna that Blanchard spit in La Black Rose’s face and referred to as her the N-Phrase whereas in Japan. This 2017 occasion is simply now coming to mild as a result of Rose was afraid that she can be black-balled in professional wrestling. La Black Rose has confirmed this story.

Shanna additionally spoke up about Tessa Blanchard’s conduct in Japan. She mentioned “practice what you preach sweetheart.” Then she stood by La Black Rose’s account of what occurred.

She did extra nasty stuff in Japan… Always remember. Observe what you preach sweetheart. I standby @LaAbusadoradePR, she’s a enjoyable loving one who would by no means disrespect anybody. A lot like to you Rosa.

Tales about Tessa Blanchard’s conduct appear to be pouring in at this level. It should be remembered that Blanchard having backstage warmth is nothing new as Ivelisse has spoken about Tessa up to now as effectively. This new story involving La Black Rose is actually taking issues to a different stage.