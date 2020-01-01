AEW Stars Dominate Top Merchandise Sellers List For 2019

The professional wrestling panorama modified loads in 2019. Indie wrestlers noticed their merchandise gross sales shoot up, particularly a number of who discovered their approach into AEW.

Professional Wrestling Tees produces loads of t-shirts for virtually each indie wrestler together with AEW and NJPW stars. They’ve launched their official prime ten sellers listing for 2019. It’s actually no shock that Le Champion is on prime of the listing.

You possibly can see the listing beneath. It’s notable that other than Marty Scurll, Tetsuya Naito, Mick Foley, and Jay White all the listing consists of AEW stars.

Chris Jericho Kenny Omega Younger Bucks Jon Moxley Mary Scurll Cody Rhodes Tetsuya Naito Mick Foley Jay White Jurassic Specific

We’ll need to see what this listing appears like on the finish of 2020. Marty Scurll may need even discovered his option to AEW by that point as nicely.