AEW Still Awaiting Response After Critic Reported Them To State Athletic Commission

AEW gives an alternative choice to WWE. This included a lights out match at AEW Full Gear and a few individuals didn’t like that in any respect.

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise wrote to the Maryland Athletic Fee about AEW. He was complaining concerning the Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega unsanctioned match.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter supplied an replace because the fee is near forming a conclusion.

Former WCW announcer and reporter Chris Cruise, who has written to the Maryland fee relating to among the stunts within the Kenny Omega vs. Dean Ambrose unsanctioned match, was advised the fee is within the midst of concluding its investigation into the matter. Cruise stated that he was advised by a fee rep that the investigations conclusions could be despatched to all commissions that also regulate professional wrestling within the U.S



We’ll should see what occurs on this state of affairs. We’re not utterly positive what consequence Cruise is searching for. The match is over and Full Gear was extensively praised as the ultimate match was fairly exhausting to observe for Renee Younger.

It will likely be very attention-grabbing to see if AEW entails any extra harmful gimmick matches within the meantime.