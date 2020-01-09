AEW Still Working To Establish Face Of Women’s Division

AEW’s Girls’s Division is simply getting began together with the corporate. The honeymoon section is over with All Elite Wrestling, however the Girls’s Division appears to nonetheless be discovering their footing.

Kenny Omega lately took half in a Twitter Q&A. He was requested who’s the face of AEW’s Girls’s Division. For The Cleaner, that is one thing they’re nonetheless engaged on.

Nonetheless growing the face of the division, however Riho’s confirmed to be an inspiration to many, Shida is the entire package deal, and Kris has proven that she has the instruments to take the div to a different degree



Riho is standard and she or he makes a nice champion. Some folks have pointed to her 95 pound weight being a problem, however she’s nonetheless been in a position to out-wrestle her opponents thus far.

All Elite Wrestling has many decisions about who they wish to put in entrance of their Girls’s Division. Maybe Omega has his eye on somebody to guide the AEW Girls’s Division who isn’t even with the corporate but.