News TV SHOWS

AEW Still Working To Establish Face Of Women’s Division

January 10, 2020
2 Min Read

AEW’s Girls’s Division is simply getting began together with the corporate. The honeymoon section is over with All Elite Wrestling, however the Girls’s Division appears to nonetheless be discovering their footing.

Kenny Omega lately took half in a Twitter Q&A. He was requested who’s the face of AEW’s Girls’s Division. For The Cleaner, that is one thing they’re nonetheless engaged on.

Nonetheless growing the face of the division, however Riho’s confirmed to be an inspiration to many, Shida is the entire package deal, and Kris has proven that she has the instruments to take the div to a different degree

Riho is standard and she or he makes a nice champion. Some folks have pointed to her 95 pound weight being a problem, however she’s nonetheless been in a position to out-wrestle her opponents thus far.

All Elite Wrestling has many decisions about who they wish to put in entrance of their Girls’s Division. Maybe Omega has his eye on somebody to guide the AEW Girls’s Division who isn’t even with the corporate but.

Nonetheless growing the face of the division, however Riho’s confirmed to be an inspiration to many, Shida is the entire package deal, and Kris has proven that she has the instruments to take the div to a different degree

— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment