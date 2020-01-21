AEW Taking Extra Security Measures To Ensure Dynamite Airs On Schedule

AEW is on the Chris Jericho Cruise proper now. They are going to be filming matches tonight for Dynamite. Then these tapes have to make a visit again to america to allow them to put it on the air.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Reside, Dave Meltzer defined the additional safety measures that AEW is taking to ensure that Dynamite airs on TNT as scheduled.

“So they’re taping on Tuesday and they’re actually taking — there’s two masters — and they’re taking two separate airplanes to airplanes just in case the Iranians shoot down the planes down the show will still air on Wednesday in its time slot.”

They may not run a danger of somebody taking pictures the airplane down, however something can occur with mechanical failures. Since they’re filming all the motion tonight and ensuring that the footage makes it again to Atlanta AEW followers will certainly have a present this week.

Should you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information