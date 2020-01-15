AEW Taping Schedule Set To Change For New Weekly Series

AEW signed a four-year extension on their contract with WarnerMedia in the present day. That can preserve Dynamite on TNT till 2023 and one other present is coming.

All Elite Wrestling’s deal is with WarnerMedia. Dave Meltzer famous that they might broadcast their second present on TNT, TBS, and truTV. AEW may also find yourself on HBO Max, the upcoming HBO streaming service.

AEW Darkish isn’t going away. It was additional famous that their weekly Wednesday night time tv tapings will increase to incorporate taping for his or her new second WarnerMedia present.

“When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark which is not going away. This means there will be four hours a week of the product.”

There are quite a lot of particulars but to be launched. AEW made a reasonably whole lot. Click on right here to seek out out all the small print on how a lot AEW is making till 2023.

Now they are going to have much more programming time to present their roster alternatives.