AEW Teases Future Of Jon Moxley & Chris Jericho Feud

AEW has a couple of tales going as they method 2020. One of many high feuds is Jon Moxley’s pursuit of Chris Jericho. It seems that we haven’t seen the final of Chris Jericho making an attempt to make an ally out of the previous Dean Ambrose.

All Elite Wrestling just lately despatched out a tweet hyping Chris Jericho’s try to get Jon Moxley to affix the Inside Circle. Le Champion has a suggestion that Mox can’t refuse. Let’s see if it really works.

[email protected] says he has a suggestion for Moxley that he can’t refuse. Will this provide sweeten the pot for @JonMoxley to affix the #InnerCircle?⁠



Jon Moxley may not be as simply swayed as some. He additionally may not be too keen to affix one other faction at this level in his profession.