AEW Teasing Next Phase For Dark Order Storyline

The Darkish Order didn’t shut out AEW Dynamite in one of the simplest ways for his or her December 18th episode. They reigned supreme, however one Creeper was onerous to overlook as he threw a number of the worst mounted punches in professional wrestling historical past.

AEW didn’t have Evil Uno and Stu Grayson come to the ring throughout Dynamite this week. They nonetheless appeared in Each day’s Place by way of a video display. The Darkish Order minimize an ominous video promo they usually dropped a giant trace about the way forward for their story.

A reference was made to an “Exalted One” being answerable for The Darkish Order. This wasn’t talked about prior to now, however it looks as if Evil Uno and Stu Grayson may very well be appearing on the behest of some mysterious supreme determine.

After The Darkish Order’s promo on Dynamite, Excalibur introduced consideration to this on commentary as he requested “who is the Exalted One?” Excalibur appears to be clued into tales greater than Jim Ross as he additionally knew who The Butcher & The Blade have been when no one else knew what to name them.

This may very well be an fascinating 2020 as The Darkish Order continues on their mysterious path in AEW.