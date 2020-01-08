News TV SHOWS

AEW Wanted Jerry Lawler On Dynamite This Week

January 9, 2020
AEW is bringing Dynamite to the Memphis space this week. Loads of legends might be acknowledged and remembered, however Jerry Lawler won’t be part of the occasion.

WWE has Lawler underneath contract and he’s showing on Uncooked each week. That retains Jerry from displaying up on an evening honoring Memphis legends, even when he’s the King Of Memphis, Tennessee.

“It would have been great to have ‘The King,’ but obviously he’s working elsewhere,” Matt mentioned on the Street To Memphis video that AEW launched.

They mentioned that the thought to honor legends began when Tony Khan recommended doing a 10 bell salute to recollect fallen wrestlers. The thought advanced from there and it’ll hopefully flip into a fairly cool tribute on TNT.



