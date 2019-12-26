News TV SHOWS

AEW Weekly Top 5 Rankings Revealed

December 26, 2019
All Elite Wrestling is counting wins and losses like by no means earlier than within the professional wrestling enterprise. They’re including much more intrigue with their weekly Prime 5 lists as nicely.

This week the AEW Prime 5 checklist displays these AEW stars closing out 2019 in the suitable means. Jon Moxley, Kris Statlander, and Proud n Highly effective all high their respective lists.

AEW Dynamite will air a really particular episode of the present on January 1st from Jacksonville, Florida. Since they’re turning the web page on a brand new yr the stats will reset. The profession stats won’t return to zero.

You’ll be able to try the up to date Prime 5 lists beneath. Let’s simply see how a lot they modify as a brand new yr begins subsequent week.



