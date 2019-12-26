AEW Weekly Top 5 Rankings Revealed

All Elite Wrestling is counting wins and losses like by no means earlier than within the professional wrestling enterprise. They’re including much more intrigue with their weekly Prime 5 lists as nicely.

This week the AEW Prime 5 checklist displays these AEW stars closing out 2019 in the suitable means. Jon Moxley, Kris Statlander, and Proud n Highly effective all high their respective lists.

AEW Dynamite will air a really particular episode of the present on January 1st from Jacksonville, Florida. Since they’re turning the web page on a brand new yr the stats will reset. The profession stats won’t return to zero.

You’ll be able to try the up to date Prime 5 lists beneath. Let’s simply see how a lot they modify as a brand new yr begins subsequent week.