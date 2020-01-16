AEW’s Second Series On WarnerMedia Revealed

AEW signed an extension to their take care of WarnerMedia which is able to maintain Dynamite on TNT till 2023. That is large information and it’ll include an extra sequence as properly. Now we all know what that’s and it’s a present we have already got.

The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reviews that AEW’s second sequence on WarnerMedia will really be AEW Darkish. That present at present runs on YouTube each Tuesday evening, however it can quickly discover a bigger viewers.

That second #AEW sequence shall be #AEWDark, Turner President Kevin Reilly advised me. It will likely be on TNT, it will likely be weekly however possibly not 52x/12 months. We don’t but have a weeknight for it, however obv. “Dark” is at present a Tuesday present on YouTube. #TCA20 #AEWDynamite Extra from Kevin Reilly: “We’re going to embellish [#AEWDark] and put some additional material, kind of behind the scenes, kind of docu-follow stuff, if you will, about the athletes and the stories.”

We beforehand heard that AEW Darkish was not going away. Further filming was presumably happening throughout AEW’s weekly tv tapings to compensate for his or her new program. Now they are going to maintain issues as they’re with three hours of weekly programming, however AEW Darkish will quickly obtain a brand new residence.

