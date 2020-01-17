AFC notebook: Sweetheart of a deal awaits sweetheart of a guy, Chiefs QB Mahomes

KANSAS CITY – Patrick Mahomes is precisely the kind of younger man virtually each father would need his daughter to marry.

Not solely as a result of he’ll quickly turn out to be the very best paid participant in NFL historical past, and never only for the Tremendous Bowl tickets he can buy at face worth if the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs get to Miami with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

But in addition as a result of Mahomes is such a sweetheart.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs 24-year outdated quarterback was included on the record of high 10 most effectively mannered individuals in 2019 printed by the Nationwide League of Junior Cotillions, a company that “strives to build self confidence, discipline, character and etiquette in our youth.”

Mahomes was chosen “for being an esteemed leader and exemplifying outstanding sportsmanship on the field.”

Such persona traits had been on his scouting report when the Chiefs made Mahomes the 10th total choose of the 2017 NFL draft.

“You heard he was a great kid, and all about football,” head coach Andy Reid mentioned Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium. “So we look at that … I‘m not going to tell you we don’t look at that. You never know until you get him on your team. But he’s been what people told us he was, yeah.”

And a lot extra.

Nowadays, Kansas Metropolis is filled with children working round with the identical, umm, attention-grabbing haircut Mahomes wears. They need to be similar to him. And why not?

Among the many issues to love about Mahomes is the truth that, in two seasons as their starter, the Chiefs have a 26-Eight document, together with playoffs.

Together with profitable the MVP as a rookie and guiding the staff to 2 straight convention championships, he has already reached statical milestones which have him in, or above, elite firm. Reminiscent of, being is the quickest participant in NFL historical past to greater than 9,000 passing yards and greater than 75 landing passes, doing so in simply 30 video games.

However, after signing a completely assured, four-year $16.42 million contact that included a signing bonus of $10.08 in July of 2017, he’s additionally severely underpaid.

Mahomes is eligible for an extension as soon as season ends and, in line with a number of studies, the staff is decided to lock him up.

Now, it’s a given Mahomes will turn out to be the very best paid participant within the league, the brand new king of a mountain that, in line with the Sporting Information, is presently topped by

Russell Wilson (Common Annual Wage, $35 million), Ben Roethlisberger (AAS 34 million) and Jared Goff (AAS 33.5).

There’s discuss Mahomes may get virtually 1 / 4 of a billion on a six-year deal, whereas a narrative by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler final week quoted an NFL government saying settling for a wage of $40 million “would be Mahomes selling himself short.”

So now we’ll see how good a man he actually is.

The Chiefs will already by strolling a tightrope with the NFL staff wage cap that, at $188.2 million, is anticipated to once more be on the rise. Additionally they have quite a lot of gamers who’re on expiring offers, corresponding to standout defensive lineman Chris Jones and DBs Kendall Fuller, Bashaud Breeland and Morris Claiborne.

This Kansas Metropolis staff is an excellent one, and needs to be for years to come back – until it’s crippled by a Mahomes megabucks deal.

As such a staff man, Mahomes wouldn’t need that to occur, proper? However would his brokers, Leigh Steinberg and Chris Cabott, permit him to accept something lower than full market worth?

Both method, Chiefs GM Brett Veach will should be the MVP of the low season.

Reid was requested Wednesday how he would describe Mahomes’ arm to somebody who had by no means seen him play.

“He’s got an active arm,” mentioned Reid, “but he’s got a good touch with it. He knows when to heat it up a little bit, then he knows when to put it down, cut down the velocity. He’s got a great feel, he can throw from all different arm levels, angles.”

When the Chiefs misplaced 35-32 to the Titans in Week 10 – Mahomes first sport again from a knee harm – he jumped within the air to throw a go over linemen to Mecole Hardman, who turned it right into a 63-yard rating. It was considered one of his 36 completions for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

As he was nonetheless just a little unsure with the knee, Mahomes didn’t run the ball in any respect that day. In opposition to the Texans final week, he added seven carries for 53 crucial yards to a different prolific passing show.

“He moved around a little bit on us, he drifted,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel mentioned this week. “It’s exhausting sufficient to defend him when he throws it to a type of receivers, or a type of tight ends, or backs. However then it’s simply an added ingredient when he’s capable of take these free yards, as a result of all people is again in protection, and the frenzy wasn’t disciplined.

“It’s deflating. You understand, since you have a look at him as a passer, an correct passer, a artistic passer, after which abruptly now he’s working for 20 yards. Now you’re working out of solutions.”

Though he says he’s had no hassle sleeping this week, Mahomes admitted he’s enthusiastic about what lies forward.

“You’re ready to play in this game, and this is what you want to do, play a home game, an AFC championship game, and get a chance to win in front of the fans,” he mentioned Wednesday, earlier than including that, for him, it’s about sticking to the method of “day-by-day and getting the best out of every single day. Hopefully at the end of the year I can look back and be in the spot I want to be at.”

He was additionally requested the place he obtained his good manners.

“I think it goes back to where I come from,” mentioned Mahomes. “Being an east Texas small town, everybody was pretty nice to you and you kind of have to respect your elders, and do all that different type of stuff. I’m just who I am. I think that’s the biggest thing. I’ve always felt like if I’m nice to people and treat them like I want them to treat me, then usually good things happen.”

Actually good issues are about to occur for Mahomes, whether or not he wins the Tremendous Bowl subsequent month or not.

SUPER BOWL WIN “WOULD BE HUGE”

Emotional in Miami.

Has a hoop to it, doesn’t it? Like Sleepless in Seattle?

Anyway, that’s going to be Dave Toub if the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs win the Tremendous Bowl. He is aware of it already.

Toub has labored for Chiefs coach Andy Reid chunk of this century, first as his particular groups/high quality management man in Philadelphia from 2001-2003 after which, after eight years with the Bears, reuniting with Reid in Kansas Metropolis as his particular groups coordinator from 2013 to 2017, when the title of assistant head coach was added.

The 2 are clearly tight.

“I’ve thought about this a lot,” Toub mentioned yesterday when requested what it will imply to him to see Reid win his first championship in 21 years of attempting. “No one deserves it greater than Andy. He’s such a fantastic coach, to not have a Tremendous Bowl beneath his belt … this may be big.

“I don’t know if I’d cease crying with him. I’d in all probability hug him endlessly.”

Toub assumes the Chiefs will get to Miami because the AFC consultant within the huge sport. He let that slip speaking about Dan Sorenson – who’s filling in because the beginning free security with rookie Juan Thornhill on IR whereas persevering with to be particular groups standout – and the faux punt tried he stuffed by the Texans on Sunday.

“He had 108 plays that game,” Toub mentioned of Sorenson. “He performed each down on defence, and he performed each down on particular groups. He’s that necessary to us. Yeah, he’s a behind the scenes man, however he’s so, so necessary to our soccer staff.

“And he might be in these subsequent two video games, too.”

After that, there’s a 50-50 likelihood Toub might be Emotional in Miami.

HENRY LEADS CHARGE FOR TITANS

Followers at Arrowhead are fairly accustomed to the sight of a working again having his quantity known as a lot of the sport.

In 2003, Larry Johnson of the Chiefs set a NFL, single-season document with 416 carries, or a mean of 26 carries per sport. With that, he totalled 1,789 yards and 17 touchdowns, all of which got here the season after he had 336 carries for 1,750 yards and 20 TDs.

Principally due to these two prolific years, Johnson sits third among the many high floor gainers in Ok.C. historical past.

Now right here comes Henry to guide the cost for the visiting Titans in Sunday’s AFC championship sport.

By comparability, he had simply 303 carries through the common season (or a mean of 20.2 over the 15 video games he began) whereas main the league with 1,540 yards and co-leading with 16 TDs.

Over his final three video games, nevertheless, Henry has had 96 carries, together with 64 prior to now two playoff video games. With the heavy workload over the three video games, he has lined 588 yards, or a mean of 196 per sport.

He’s the primary working again because the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to run for greater than 180 yards in three straight video games.

“I think I get in a rhythm, the more carries I get,” Henry mentioned in Tennessee on Thursday, “and get a better feel for the game, as the games goes on.”

