AFC notebook: Titans O-Line a good one … One drought will end … Chiefs chemistry

KANSAS CITY — Of all of the traces written and spoken main as much as a slump-busting AFC championship recreation — with the Chiefs making an attempt to get again to the Tremendous Bowl for the primary time in 50 years and the Titans attempting to finish their drought at 20 — most likely not sufficient have been concerning the offensive traces of the respective groups.

For Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry to have the ability to do their issues, the large boys in entrance of them must have day.

In line with Professional Soccer Focus, the Chiefs O-line (which options Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at proper guard) was 16th greatest within the NFL this season. Regardless of a rash of accidents, they had been one of many higher pass-blocking groups within the league, rated solely behind the Saints. However three of the 5 starters obtained sub-60.zero grades in run blocking.

Within the calculations of PFF, the Titans O-line ranked eighth, “thanks in large part to a 86.8 pass-blocking grade.”

Frank Clark would give it a better mark.

“It’s one of the better offensive lines that we’ve played this year,” mentioned the Chiefs rush finish.

And what makes it so good?

“The things they get away with,” mentioned Clark. “How they make their mistakes, and make their corrections off their mistakes.”

Nearly appears like Clark is petitioning for holding penalties already, doesn’t it?

Clark and Titans left sort out Taylor Lewan went to Michigan collectively, so that they’ll be having a reunion in one of many key match-ups of the day.

“I think he’s one of the best tackles in the league, if not the best,” mentioned Clark. “Get your popcorn ready.”

Does he nonetheless have notes on Lewan from their practices collectively?

“Come on man, he’s in my memory,” Clark mentioned, smiling. “You keep stuff like that in your memory. You don’t need a notebook.”

Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold, who final season went to the Tremendous Bowl with the Rams, are why Clark says the Titans prefer to run Henry to the left.

“He’s been a great player,” Clark mentioned of Saffold, earlier than including: “You look throughout their O-line, there’s guys all prime eight (within the league so far as place. I believe the bottom ranked participant is their proper guard, No. 64 (Nate Davis).

“And their execution … it’s group. I believe the sport’s going to be received up entrance. I consider for the top outcome, simply have a look at the entrance and also you’re going to see who received the sport and who misplaced it.”

Isn’t that all the time the case.

OFF THE CUFF

Simply 3 times have these two groups performed for the championship. The Chiefs misplaced Tremendous Bowl I to the Packers, 35-10 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Three years later they received Tremendous Bowl IV by a 23-7 rating over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. In 1999 (XXXIV) the Titans misplaced to the Rams 23-16 on the Georgia Dome … Spencer Reid isn’t solely a fictional character on Prison Minds, however he’s additionally Andy Reid’s son. Mike Vrabel’s son was coached by Spencer Reid within the weight room at Boston School. “Tyler immediately took to him,” mentioned the Titans coach. “He’s like, ‘this guy’s great. You can tell he’s Andy’s son.” … In case you missed it, Vrabel — previously an incredible linebacker who began with the Steelers then received Tremendous Bowls with the Patriots earlier than ending his taking part in profession with the Chiefs — took a giant hit when an official by accident bumped into him within the Baltimore final week. Vrabel joked that the rationale he goes to the load room day by day is “so that when you get illegally blocked in the back like I did, it doesn’t hurt.” He additionally identified that he didn’t fall down, however admitted “I’ve got to do a better job of getting the hell out of the way.” He made positive to indicate the clip to his gamers on the first alternative. I knew they had been going to snigger at me in any case, so I figured I’d as nicely present them first,” he mentioned. And? “They laughed, like they do with a lot of stuff that I do.”

PASSING CHEMISTRY CLASS

After he was requested about calling Mahomes one of the best quarterback within the league final week, and after he bought a couple of laughs together with his good aleck reply “I don’t know if you’ve seen him play before, but he can play the game,” Travis Kelce was queried about calling his quarterback a “mind reader” on one of many three landing passes the 2 connected for towards Houston final week. This time he had an incredible reply.

“It’s a luxury, really,” mentioned Kelce. “There was nothing telling him on that particular route that I used to be going to show again inside. However on the similar time, we had been each on the identical web page.

“It’s only a testomony to this group’s chemistry. It’s not simply me and him, it’s all people. Each Friday we attempt to discover one thing for everybody to do, so we are able to maintain constructing that and sort of benefit from the course of alongside the way in which. Positive sufficient, I believe every little thing we do on this facility, inside and outside, advantages us on the sphere.”

THE POINT AFTER

Heading into Sunday's recreation, Henry has 1,159 dashing yards on the highway this season, together with the playoffs. That's the most by any participant within the final 70 seasons … Kelce has averaged 79.9 receiving yards per recreation within the playoffs, which is probably the most within the Tremendous Bowl period by a decent finish who has performed a minimal of 5 video games