January 2, 2020 | 6:50pm

“Affluenza teen” Ethan Sofa is again behind bars for parole violation Thursday as a result of he allegedly examined constructive for the energetic ingredient in marijuana, court docket data present.

Sofa, 22, was booked into Tarrant County Jail in Fort Price, Texas, after he was allegedly busted with THC in his system, in response to the paperwork.

In June 2013, a then-16-year-old Sofa shot to infamy after he killed 4 individuals and injured 9 others whereas driving drunk and underneath the affect of marijuana and pharmaceuticals on a rural street outdoors Dallas.

The victims had stopped on the street to assist a disabled driver after they had been struck.

The then-teen’s legal professional’s invoked the infamous “affluence” protection at his trial — with a psychologist testifying that Sofa was so spoiled by his dad and mom that he was incapable of distinguishing proper from flawed.

A juvenile court docket sentenced him to 10 years of probation. Sofa was additionally pressured to enter an alcohol and drug rehabilitation program.

The sentence, which allowed him to keep away from serving time behind bars, was roundly condemned by the victims’ households.

Two years later, when he was discovered to have violated the phrases of his probation by consuming alcohol at a celebration, he fled along with his mom to a resort in Mexico.

The mom and son had been extradited to the US in 2016, the place Sofa was despatched to the slammer for 2 years then freed in 2018.

With Submit wires