Afghan Student Stabbed Near Goa University; One Arrested

24-year-old Afghan pupil Mathihulla Aria was stabbed by a bunch of males close to Panaji (Representational)

Panaji:

An Afghan pupil learning on the Goa College was stabbed by a bunch of males close to Panaji, a police official mentioned in the present day. One particular person has been arrested in reference to the incident that passed off on Monday afternoon in Dona Paula space close to the college campus, he mentioned.

24-year-old Afghan pupil Mathihulla Aria, who was pursuing M.Com course on the college’s Goa Enterprise Faculty, was injured within the assault and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a personal hospital in Dona Paula, the official mentioned.

Panaji Police have arrested Satish Nilkanthe, a Maharashtra resident, for allegedly stabbing the scholar, the official informed information company Press Belief of India.

A police criticism was lodged by Rahul Tripathi, director of international college students on the Goa College, he informed PTI.

“The reason behind the assault is not known. We are interrogating the accused,” the official mentioned.

The accused has been booked underneath Indian Penal Code Part 326 (voluntarily inflicting grievous harm by harmful weapons or means), he mentioned.

Search was on for 3 different accused who’re on the run, he added.

In the meantime, the scholar wing of the Congress – Nationwide College students’ Union of India (NSUI) Goa chief Ahraz Mulla wrote a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik after the incident and expressed concern of a “JNU-like situation” within the Goa College.

“This is to bring to your notice the recent attack on an Afghani student in Goa. The law and order in the state has gone for a ride and students of Goa are fearing a JNU-like situation here very soon with such attacks (coming to notice) on a regular basis,” Mr Mulla mentioned.

The NSUI, which is college students’ wing of the Congress, mentioned the assault on the Afghani pupil in Goa additionally raises questions concerning the safety of scholars who come from different nations to review right here.

The incident will ship a “very wrong message” to the whole world about legislation and order of the nation, Mr Mulla mentioned. He demanded robust motion in opposition to those that had been spoiling the concord of Goa College and police safety in all schools of the state to stop a “JNU or Jamia-like” state of affairs.

Violence was witnessed not too long ago on the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) in Delhi the place some masked individuals armed with sticks and rods attacked college students and lecturers and broken property on the campus.

The Jamia Millia Islamia College within the nationwide capital additionally witnessed violence final month following protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

