Africa’s richest woman has part of her £1.7billion fortune frozen in corruption crackdown

Africa’s richest lady, the daughter of the previous President of Angola, says she has been victimised after a courtroom froze belongings value £750million in an try to get well state funds.

Isabel dos Santos, the 46-year-old daughter of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has a fortune estimated at £1.7billion which she amassed throughout her father’s reign during which billions of of state funds went lacking, in line with investigations by worldwide monetary establishments.

The businesswoman, who attended the celebrated St Paul’s Ladies College earlier than learning at King’s School London, has had her financial institution accounts frozen and shares seized.

Isabel dos Santos, pictured between Nicole Sherzinger and Paris Hilton, has had her belongings frozen by an Angolan courtroom in an try to get well state funds

It comes amid a corruption crackdown led by her father’s successor, President Lourenço, which has entangled dos Santos’s husband and one in every of her brothers.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s 38 years in energy have been synonymous with corruption, nepotism and authoritarianism.

However chatting with The Instances, Isabel, as soon as named by the BBC as one of many 100 most influential ladies on the planet, stated the courtroom order was a ‘witch-hunt’ towards her household and insists she amassed her fortune throughout her father’s presidency via onerous work.

She stated: ‘It is a politically motivated assault which is a part of a wider technique to discredit the legacy of President dos Santos.’

The businesswoman unsympathetically dubbed ‘princess’ by locals (pictured with husband Sindika Dokolo) amassed billions throughout her father’s reign as president

Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s (pictured) 38 years in energy have been synonymous with corruption, nepotism and authoritarianism

Isabel, who counts many celebrities amongst her pals together with Rita Ora, Nicole Sherzinger and Paris Hilton, stated the transfer is a ‘private vendetta’ waged by Angola towards the previous chief and his household.

She claimed the trial was held in ‘complete secrecy’ and she or he was not capable of ‘reply the trumped-up expenses … which have been based mostly on fabricated paperwork.’

A courtroom ordered the lady, unsympathetically dubbed ‘princess’ by locals, to have her financial institution accounts frozen and her shares in native firms seized, together with ones in diamond, telephone and banking firms.

And simply two weeks earlier, her half-brother José Filomeno dos Santos, 41, went on trial accused of embezzling as a lot as £1.2billion when he was head of the sovereign wealth fund of the oil-rich state.

Regardless of dwelling in one in every of Africa’s poorest nations, she flaunts her wealth and boasts a £40million superyacht Hayken

Isabel (pictured with Amber Heard, left, and Cara Delevingne, proper), says she earned her fortune via onerous work, not because of her father

Fluent in Portuguese and English, dos Santos describes herself on Twitter as an ‘engineer, entrepreneur, investor, public determine’.

She says she succeeded in amassing such wealth due to her schooling and her enterprise acumen, not due to her father’s connections, and dismisses claims she is the beneficiary of a kleptocracy.

Angola, a rustic of 18 million individuals, lies on the western coast of southern Africa and is wealthy in diamonds and oil.

Transparency Worldwide, the NGO that investigates authorities fraud, just lately ranked Angola 165th out of 180 international locations in its corruption notion index.

Regardless of dwelling in one in every of Africa’s poorest nations the place greater than a 3rd of the inhabitants earn £2 per day, ‘princess’ flaunts her wealth and boasts a £40million superyacht Hayken and has luxurious properties in London, Monaco and Portugal.

Fluent in Portuguese and English, dos Santos, pictured alongside Lindsay Lohan and Harvey Weinstein describes herself on Twitter as an ‘engineer, entrepreneur, investor, public determine’

Isabel, pictured with singer Rita Ora, stated the courtroom order was a ‘private vendetta’ waged by Angola towards the previous chief and his household

She additionally hosts extravagant events and as soon as paid Mariah Carey $1million to sing at a bash.

However dos Santos insists she doesn’t lead the life individuals assume and merely has a ‘snug’ existence, saying her wealth just isn’t made up of money to splash however the complete worth of her companies.

She began working at telecoms firm Unitel within the early 2000s, during which she and the federal government had a stake and various state-backed offers adopted.

Simply three months after her father retired from the presidency, he appointed her chair of the state-owned oil firm Sonangol.

Angola was wracked by 27 years of civil conflict which lastly resulted in 2002, resulting in an enormous leap in oil revenues from £2billion in 2002 to £50billion in 2008.

However Isabel was fired inside months after Lourenço took the reigns from her father, with prosecutors alleging the oil firm was used to maneuver giant quantities of cash abroad.

Investigators say Portuguese police intercepted £eight.5million that Isabel tried to switch to Russia to guard her belongings, which she strenuously denies.

She has employed attorneys to problem the courtroom ruling and dismisses all allegations as ‘apparent lies, errors and omissions’.