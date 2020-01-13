After 15-year-old terrier is shot and left dead in gutter, Lakewood man is arrested

A Lakewood man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he shot a 15-year-old canine and left it useless in a gutter in La Mirada final week.

Shane Dubyak, 23, was arrested Friday after a pursuit via the cities of Artesia and Cerritos by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies from the Norwalk station.

Deputies had been on their approach to Lengthy Seaside in quest of Dubyak once they noticed him driving a black Kia Forte close to Artesia and Pioneer boulevards. Authorities tried to cease Dubyak, who threw a .22-caliber revolver at them from his shifting car, Det. Mark Christiansen mentioned.

Dubyak then deserted the automobile in Cerritos and tried to flee however was apprehended, Christiansen mentioned.

Authorities say Dubyak was in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee when he and a lady stopped in an industrial space within the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue in La Mirada about 12:40 p.m. Jan. 5. A witness advised authorities he noticed a person get out of the passenger facet of the car, place one thing on the bottom close to the gutter and fireplace two gunshots.

The shooter acquired again within the automobile and the 2 drove south on Phoebe, turning left on Firestone Boulevard and driving out of sight, authorities mentioned. The witness went to the gutter after the Jeep left and located a small terrier useless on a canine mattress, officers mentioned. The canine, which police mentioned was a minimum of 15 years outdated, had been shot twice.

With recovered surveillance video and a number of suggestions from the general public, deputies recognized Dubyak.

The feminine driver of the Jeep was arrested Wednesday and launched the next day pending additional investigation, Christiansen mentioned. No additional particulars in regards to the girl had been supplied.

Dubyak has been charged with felony animal cruelty, evading arrest and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, in keeping with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division. His bail is about at $75,000.

Anybody with further data can name Christiansen at (562) 466-5419.