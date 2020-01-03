After Airstrike, US Embassy In Baghdad Asks Citizens To Leave Iraq

A automobile on hearth following a US strike on Baghdad worldwide airport highway. (AFP)

Baghdad:

The US embassy in Baghdad urged Americans in Iraq on Friday to “depart immediately”, for worry of fallout from a US strike that killed high Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy stated in a press release.

The US strike hit outdoors Baghdad airport early Friday however safety sources advised AFP it was nonetheless open to flights.

