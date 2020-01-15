News

After breakup, Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan hate to pose together?

January 15, 2020
Final time, when Kartik and Sara have been noticed at a dubbing session, they seemed fairly completely satisfied and cheerful whereas they have been engaged in some completely satisfied banter nevertheless it looks as if the equations have modified a bit.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are probably the most talked-about within the tinsel city. However ever for the reason that couple has parted methods they’re hardly noticed collectively. The duo shall be seen of their upcoming ‘Aaj Kal’, a sequel to the Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Love Aaj Kal’. 

Lately, when the 2 have been noticed within the metropolis, they appeared fairly boring whereas posing collectively, it appeared as in the event that they weren’t within the favour of posing collectively for the shutterbugs. The duo did not even smile on the digicam nor was keen to pose fortunately, this has naturally sparked rumours that every one is just not effectively between the 2. 

Kartik’s closeness to ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ star Ananya Panday

Sara and Kartik had expressed their want up to now one another and the couple was additionally seeing one another for a few durations however there was a fallout when rumours of Kartik getting near his ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ co-star Ananya Panday began doing the rounds. Although the couple has maintained silence on their equation with one another because it’s rightly mentioned, An image speaks hundreds of phrases. 

Aside from Aaj Kal, Sara can also be engaged on Coolie No.1 co-starring Varun Dhawan, and glimpses of the film have had followers excited for the discharge. Kartik, alternatively, is gearing up for Dostana 2 at present, and also will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani.

