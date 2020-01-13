After CAA portests, Lucknow and Noida to get Police Commissioners, announces Yogi Adityanath

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













In a bid to brace up Uttar Pradesh’s deteriorating legislation and order state of affairs, the Yogi Adityanath authorities on Monday, January 13, has accredited the proposal to introduce the Police Commissioner system within the capital metropolis of Lucknow and the upscale metro city Noida to present the police extra powers.

The Chief Minister asserted that the brand new system will assist in bettering legislation and order state of affairs within the state.Twitter

Whereas addressing a press convention, Adityanath stated: “The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to set up police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida.”

In the meantime, the SSP of Lucknow was transferred and the SSP of Noida was suspended by the federal government on January 9.

The Police Commissioner system provides free hand to the native police chief to behave freely and swiftly, significantly in a legislation and order state of affairs. In UP, the Superintendent of Police (district police chief), presently seeks permission from the District Justice of the Peace(DM) in many of the selections involved with sustaining legislation and order. A report of the UP authorities revealed that one of many causes for deteriorating legislation and situation within the metro cities is the absence of the Police Commissioner system.

Ladies officers deployed to curb crimes

Adityanath additionally stated that two girls officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Further Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks every is being deployed to curb crimes towards girls within the new police commissionerates.

“Lucknow has a total of 40 police stations after the extension of municipal corporation limits. All these 40 stations will come under the police commissioner system,” he stated.

Adityanath additionally introduced that two new police stations will come up in Noida.

(With company inputs)