After cashing in on QB gambles, 49ers and Chiefs are in Super Bowl LIV

Slightly greater than two years in the past, a pair of groups gambled on quarterbacks who had every kind of potential however have been removed from a positive factor.

Each groups guessed proper.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers within the Tremendous Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami. Oddsmakers opened the road at decide ’em in a title sport that includes one franchise, the Niners, attempting to win a record-tying sixth Lombardi Trophy in opposition to one other, the Chiefs, making their first look within the huge sport in 50 years.

Their quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (KC) and Jimmy Garoppolo (SF).

Mahomes, whose gaudy faculty stats (his 5,052 passing yards led the nation in 2016) have been a byproduct of taking part in at pass-happy Texas Tech, was usually seen as no higher than the second-best quarterback in a 2017 draft that wasn’t thought of sturdy on quarterbacks to start with.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid disagreed. He gave up a first-round decide within the following 12 months’s draft to maneuver as much as choose Mahomes in 2017. Now, in his third season, Mahomes is a Tremendous Bowl quarterback. He has 11 postseason landing passes, not a single interception, and has even led the Chiefs in dashing the final two weeks. With its 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday within the AFC title sport, Kansas Metropolis turned the primary workforce in NFL historical past to go from trailing by double digits to successful by double digits in consecutive playoff video games.

“Everybody liked this guy,” Reid mentioned, in 2017, concerning the response from the Kansas Metropolis entrance workplace and scouting division after they’d hung out with Mahomes upfront of the draft. “Everybody fell in love with the kid and how he went about his business and how he played. That’s not something that happens every year.”

Garoppolo, a second-round decide by the Patriots in 2014, was thought of the quarterback-in-waiting in New England, regardless of a restricted resume as Tom Brady‘s backup. But with the Patriots not ready to part ways with their franchise cornerstone, and with Garoppolo’s contract working out, the quarterback turned expendable. San Francisco acquired him in the midst of the 2017 season for a second-round decide.

Garoppolo received his first 5 begins in San Francisco and, earlier than the season was out, he had a five-year contract extension that, on the time, included the best common yearly wage in NFL historical past.

“When you find the right guy at that position, it’s really good for your franchise,” Niners GM John Lynch mentioned, not lengthy after the commerce.

Although Garoppolo’s 102 passer ranking this season was solely Three.Three factors lower than Mahomes’, San Francisco doesn’t depend upon its franchise QB the way in which Kansas Metropolis does.

Exhibit A: Garoppolo threw solely eight passes and totaled solely 77 yards in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over Inexperienced Bay within the NFC title sport Sunday. He’s helped by a bruising working sport lately anchored by Raheem Mostert (220 yards and 4 TDs on Sunday). And the Niners have discovered a game-wrecking defensive finish in rookie Nick Bosa. The second decide within the 2019 draft had a sack Sunday to go along with the 9 he recorded over the common season to gasoline a protection that gave up the fewest passing yards this season.

All of it helped the 49ers return to the Tremendous Bowl for the primary time since Colin Kaepernick took them in 2013. The departure of coach Jim Harbaugh and Kaepernick’s kneeling saga ushered in a interval of instability. It included a carousel of 4 head coaches in 4 years that lastly settled when Kyle Shanahan — the son of two-time Tremendous Bowl successful coach Mike Shanahan — obtained the job in 2017 and shortly was joined by Garoppolo.

However with regards to Tremendous Bowl droughts — exterior of the Jets and a handful of groups who’ve by no means been, no one has waited longer to get to the title sport than the Chiefs.

The workforce that misplaced to Inexperienced Bay within the very first Tremendous Bowl, returned three years after that, in 1970, to win its first NFL championship. The Chiefs had their ups and downs within the a long time since. The stat that caught out essentially the most was their Three-Eight house playoff file since that victory over the Vikings in 1970 that marked the final sport earlier than the NFL and its previous rival, the AFL, formally merged and started taking part in as a single league the subsequent season.

Now, in a season full of celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the NFL, the Chiefs are again, coached by Reid, whose 14 postseason wins compiled over 20 seasons don’t embrace a ‘W’ within the greatest sport of all.

Might the quarterback he took an opportunity on — a nimble-footed, strong-armed, next-generation expertise — be the one to lastly put him excessive?

Garoppolo, to say nothing of San Francisco’s working sport and its top-ranked move protection, could have loads to say about that two weeks from now.