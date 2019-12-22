After Clashes, Shillong Artistes Strum Their Guitars For Peace And Unity

Musicians play music to alleviate the state of affairs in Shillong after the latest clashes.

Shillong:

Like artistes in Assam, musicians in neighbouring Meghalaya have provide you with a novel strategy to protest the Citizenship Modification Act whereas ushering peace again into state capital Shillong after the clashes from final week.

After days of curfew and Web shutdown within the hill metropolis recognized popularly as India’s rock and roll capital, these musicians took out a novel initiative titled “Music For Protection And Future Of The People” to persuade the folks into laying down arms.

One of many bands sang reggae legend Bob Marley’s Africa Unite to the accompaniment of guitars with a message that the Northeast ought to come collectively and converse in a single voice. “India has been in a state of turmoil for the last 10 days, becoming a broken nation of sorts. But we believe that music and arts can act as the best healing balm. We are here at Shillong, but we know there are people in Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Northeast India and elsewhere who are voicing their fears in one voice,” mentioned Kitkupar Shangpliang of people band Summersalt, including that Delhi ought to hearken to their tunes of peace.

He mentioned that the aim of the occasion was to get folks to unite and perceive the significance of peace even in such attempting occasions.

“The situation in Shillong has been scary, but we feel that music can be the best unifier. Politicians thrive on hatred, and that’s not good at all. The government must not take the people’s voice for granted,” mentioned Rudy Wallang of blues-rock band Soulmate.

The citizen-based occasion is being organised with the backing of distinguished social thinkers and the Shillong Press Membership. Among the many different bands that participated within the occasion have been native sensation Debra Martina Rynjah’s OOtO Storage and the internationally acclaimed Aroha Junior Choir.

The Citizenship Modification Act makes it simpler for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to turn out to be Indian nationals. Whereas many throughout the nation and overseas have termed it “discriminatory” and “communal”, residents of the Northeast oppose the regulation as a result of they imagine it should open the floodgates for unlawful migrants into the area.