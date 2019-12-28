After Dhanush Asuran’s success, Manju Warrier eager to work more movies in Kollywood

TOP ARCHAEOLOGICAL DISCOVERIES IN EGYPT













Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is eager to depart her footprint in Kollywood following the large success of Dhanush’s Asuran. She has now expressed her want to work in additional variety of motion pictures in Tamil.

Manju Warrier at Asiavision Film Awards 2017.PR Handout

The actress gained the Finest Actor in A Main Function Feminine (Standard) for her spectacular efficiency in Malayalam movie Aami on the Filmfare South Awards held in Chennai, not too long ago. “I really hope I get to do more good films in Tamil. Asuran was my first film in a language other than Malayalam, and I want to take up some more interesting offers,” The Instances of India quotes her as saying on the occasion.

She additionally spoke about her visits to Chennai. Manju Warrier claims that the post-production works of her many motion pictures occurred within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu. “Now, it feels even more special. A few people have started recognising me here,” she added.

After working with Mollywood in over 30 motion pictures since her debut in 1994, Manju Warrier entered Kollywood with Nationwide Award profitable filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. She performed the position of Dhanush’s spouse named Pachaiyamal within the flick.

Dhanush in Asuran.PR Handout

It was a robust position and her efficiency within the revenge drama earned a variety of appreciation from the critics and viewers. Therefore, she is now eager to behave in good motion pictures in Tamil movie trade.

Her Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, hit the screens final weekend and opened to combined evaluations. She had a number of motion pictures in her kitty and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the largest amongst them.