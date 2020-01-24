After Florida teen Sol Pais bought a gun in Colorado, feds audit FBI background check system

The U.S. Division of Justice inspector basic is auditing how the FBI ensures states appropriately use its background examine system for gun purchases after an 18-year-old Florida girl purchased a shotgun in Colorado and prompted a manhunt that closed tons of of colleges.

The audit of the FBI’s oversight of its Nationwide Prompt Legal Background Verify System, often called NCIS, was requested final 12 months by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and 4 different Colorado representatives after Sol Pais was allowed to purchase the gun shortly after arriving in Colorado, a information launch by Neguse’s workplace stated.

The audit hopefully will stop the same incident from taking place once more, the information launch stated.

Pais’s flight to Colorado led to a statewide manhunt after FBI officers stated Pais was infatuated with the 1999 Columbine Excessive College shootings. The considerations over the teenager’s intentions prompted tons of of colleges alongside the Entrance Vary to shut. The Clear Creek County coroner later decided Pais had died by suicide on Mount Evans on the identical day she arrived in Colorado and bought the shotgun.