After game-winning shot in state championship last year, Cherry Creek’s Jana Van Gytenbeek is primed for more big moments

Lengthy earlier than Jana Van Gytenbeek hit the game-winning, floating financial institution shot within the waning seconds of the Class 5A championship final yr, the purpose guard was already forecasting her basketball prowess. On a random court docket within the mountains. At age 7.

Van Gytenbeek was on winter break along with her household in Buena Vista on the time. She, her older brother Carter and her father, Tony, shoveled snow off the cracked concrete court docket at a close-by elementary faculty, and Van Gytenbeek went to work education Carter, then 12, on the artwork of capturing.

“Their court was practically in the middle of nowhere, mountains all around, and the wind’s really blowing, too,” Carter recalled. “I’m making photographs, getting somewhat scorching, and he or she’s making photographs, matching me shot-for-shot by way of the wind and the chilly and a rim that made you miss in case you hit it.

“That’s when I started to know she was going to be really good. Like, really, really good.”

The Van Gytenbeek on show that day is the Van Gytenbeek the state has come to know properly.

The reigning Class 5A participant of the yr, a Stanford commit, is averaging 17.9 factors and 6.6 assists for the top-ranked Bruins. A yr in the past, as a junior, she averaged 18.1 factors per recreation for Cherry Creek, which went by way of the ultimate levels of the state match in a uncommon underdog position.

Cherry Creek’s 51-49 win over favored Grandview within the title recreation, with Van Gytenbeek’s iconic shot the distinction, cemented the Bruins’ first-ever ladies basketball title. For the Bruins so as to add to this system’s legacy once more this yr, Van Gytenbeek should shoulder a good bigger burden alongside fellow starters Kacee Kyle, Abby Wrede, Carly Thompson and Cali Clark.

“Jana’s had to take on more of a leadership role, because even though (graduated senior) Bella Sparaco wasn’t a huge scorer for us, she was the vocal leader for us and the toughness and the grit of the group last year,” Bruins coach Clint Evans mentioned. “And since Jana’s always come up big in big situations, that standard has become expected.”

Van Gytenbeek’s teammates say she’s dealing with these expectations properly, and has grow to be a good higher distributor as groups have centered their defensive gameplans to close her down.

“She has a lot of pressure on her, which she takes on fantastically, especially after hitting that shot last year in the title game,” mentioned Cali Clark, a CSU commit. “There’s also the expectations that come with being a Stanford commit. She’s handling it all well.”

Van Gytenbeek comes from an athletic household. Carter performed baseball at Military, and Tony performed baseball at Regis College. Plus, oldest sister Kyli Hanson performed softball at Yale, whereas her mother, Carol (nee Yorkey), was inducted into the Colorado Slowpitch Corridor of Fame.

Topping off that genetic pedigree is Van Gytenbeek’s humble focus. Even along with her already-impressive basketball resume — which incorporates being on the third-place end within the USA Ladies’s Three-on-Three U18 Nationwide Championship final spring – Van Gytenbeek mentioned she’s centered on gamers who’re higher than her.

“I’ve always been one to look at people who are ahead of me in the game, and I’ve always had the mentality of, ‘I want to be exactly like them,’” Van Gytenbeek mentioned. “That’s pushed me more than any adversity or injury issues ever have.”

Van Gytenbeek’s coach, Taylor Prepare dinner of Elite Pace Sports activities Efficiency, mentioned the purpose guard has “as much growth potential of almost any athlete I’ve seen.”

Case-in-point: This previous summer season, the 5-foot-Eight Van Gytenbeek was upset she nonetheless couldn’t attain the backboard. A pair months later, she was leaping and getting “a full finger-length on it,” Prepare dinner mentioned — a testomony to her work ethic.

“She spends all these extra hours training, extra hours in the gym with her personal skills coach, she’s tailored up her diet,” Prepare dinner mentioned. “She’s looking really strong right now and she’s ready to amaze us again.”