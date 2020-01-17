After getting a full-price offer on their Lakewood house, couple head to Mesquite, where they buy a new ranch for cash

Possibly a dozen occasions, Ken and Carolyn Chasteen of Lakewood had sped down I-15 because it winds via the scenic Virgin River Canyon on the route from Denver to Las Vegas.

Simply past, the place the street leaves the canyon and enters Nevada, they might sometimes cease to fuel up on the fairly city of Mesquite — the place they’d discover quite a lot of golf programs, a nice-looking on line casino, and enticing communities of single-family patio ranch plans.

Final Could, the couple determined to skip Vegas and take a more in-depth have a look at Mesquite. They rented seven days in a timeshare, then drove over to Del Webb’s Solar Metropolis Mesquite for a have a look at its ranch fashions, clubhouse, and its easy accessibility onto 7,200-yard Conestoga Golf Membership. They met some pleasant locals and checked out the brand new dwelling costs.

Now the Chasteens have bought their Lakewood place (it went full value in simply 35 days available on the market) and paid money for a model new Haven ranch by Del Webb — two bedrooms plus a examine, 1,863 sq.ft. The value was $331,000.

“We were looking for a place to retire, and we recognized what the market was doing in Colorado,” says Carolyn, settling in after a transfer 5 weeks in the past.

She and Ken spent their first Christmas in Mesquite and have tried driving “recumbent trikes” — souped-up bikes with two wheels up entrance and a lounge-type seat that Carolyn says are in all places locally.

You would do your individual reconnaissance of the world by means of an “Explore Del Webb” particular — drive out (or fly into Vegas, 90 minutes south) and keep two nights at a resort near Mesquite’s on line casino scene, for simply $130, whole.

You’d get full use of Solar Metropolis residents’ facilities, together with golf equipment, swimming pools, health services and courses. And also you’ll be invited to lunch on the clubhouse, the place residents can let you know in regards to the life-style and the way this compares to their factors of origin in Denver, L.A. or the Bay Space.

Del Webb’s Annette Forgie says that is the right time to look. Mesquite has a uncommon crop of stock ranches that may very well be prepared for move-in in 30 to 45 days, priced from $349,389. A kind of is a Journey ranch (you’ll tour a mannequin dwelling of the identical plan) with 2,514 sq. toes, plus a two-car storage (there’s an choice for 3).

Del Webb has houses like that coming accessible now in preparation for a busy market this spring, together with a brand new space of homesites known as Tortoise Ridge.

However Forgie notes that eight houses bought at Solar Metropolis Mesquite simply final weekend, so the choice gained’t final lengthy.

Solar Metropolis Mesquite is 650 miles west of Denver, simply off I-15 at Falcon Ridge Parkway. To line up a weekend in your Discover Del Webb particular, name Del Webb at 702-345-4187 or go to SunCityMesquite.com.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Publish had no function on this put up’s preparation.