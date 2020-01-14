After getting right against Utah, No. 20 CU Buffs basketball hits the road

The prolonged hangover lastly has been subtle. Now the Colorado Buffaloes will look to make up for final week’s misstep at house by taking their present on the highway.

Sunday’s thorough 91-52 win towards Utah showcased the Buffs placing collectively one in every of their most full 40-minute performances of the season, with CU reverting to the shape that has dominated its play of late however that went absent in dramatic trend through the remaining seven-plus minutes of futility in a loss final week towards Oregon State.

After enjoying their first three Pac-12 Convention video games at house, the Buffs start the highway portion of their league schedule on Thursday at Arizona State (7 p.m. MT, ESPN2) understanding it’s highway outcomes that can permit CU to make up for final week’s stumble at house.

The go to to ASU will probably be a homecoming of types for CU assistant coach Anthony Coleman, who spent three seasons as a part of the Solar Devils’ workers underneath Bobby Hurley earlier than becoming a member of the Buffs this season.

“We know it’s going to be a battle,” CU level guard McKinley Wright IV mentioned. “We beat Arizona State the first game of the year. We’re 0-2 there so we’re trying to go in there and get a win. We owe them one. It’s going to be a big night for coach Coleman. He coached there last year, obviously. We’re going to do our best to go in there and get one for him.”

The Buffs’ dominant play on Sunday made an impression on the voters of the weekly AP Prime 25, as on Monday CU moved up 5 spots to No. 20 on this week’s ballot. It matches the Buffs’ highest rating of the season, and CU additionally jumped from 81 factors in final week’s ballot to 345 factors this week. It’s the second-highest level whole of the season for the Buffs, who collected 371 factors once they reached No. 20 within the Week 5 ballot on Dec. 2.

It’s the seventh week this season the Buffs have been ranked, surpassing the 2013-14 group for probably the most in head coach Tad Boyle’s 10-year tenure. That whole additionally matches the 1968-69 Buffaloes for probably the most in program historical past.

Much more importantly for the Buffs, by means of Sunday’s video games throughout the nation CU moved as much as No. 21 within the NET rankings.

“We talked after the Oregon State game, we have got to make up for that,” Boyle mentioned. “And we’re not going to make up for that towards Utah. We’re at house. We’re imagined to win at house. You’ve received to carry serve at house. The way in which we’re going to make up for the Oregon State recreation is by occurring the highway and getting some stuff executed. And that chance comes on Thursday in Tempe, and we’ve received one other shot on Saturday in Tucson (towards Arizona).

“It’s a big road trip for us if we want to do what we want to do, which is compete for a conference championship. You have to be able to win on the road to do that. There’s no time like the present.”

Colorado’s D’Shawn Schwartz drives on Utah’s Each Gach through the January 12, 2020 recreation in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Employees Photographer)

In an uncommon twist for the primary convention highway recreation, the Buffs and ASU already met within the season opener within the Pac-12’s annual recreation in China, an 81-71 win for the Buffs in a contest performed as a nonconference recreation.

It is going to be a distinct foe on the ground Thursday for CU. ASU performed that recreation with out forwards Romello White, who’s second within the Pac-12 in rebounding behind the Buffs’ Tyler Bey, and Taeshon Cherry, each of whom have been serving one-game suspensions. ASU took No. eight Oregon to additional time on Saturday and posted a highway win two days earlier at Oregon State.

“It’s going to be a totally different game than the one in Shanghai,” Boyle mentioned. “We got them in Shanghai without Taeshon Cherry. Mickey Mitchell didn’t play that game. Romello White didn’t play that game. They’re a completely different team with those guys in the lineup. I think we’re a better team than we were in Shanghai. They’re playing well. They beat Oregon State on the road. They gave Oregon all they wanted on the road. They’re playing well, and they’re competitive and they’re tough.”